688,253 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Darlington Partners Capital Management LP

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 688,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,499,000. Salesforce accounts for about 10.3% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.60. 4,239,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $219.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

