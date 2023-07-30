92,046 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 92,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Shares of FN stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.44. The company had a trading volume of 308,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.95. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $665.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

