A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-3.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.29.

NYSE AOS traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $72.19. 1,405,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.97.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

