AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.90-11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,000,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in AbbVie by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,968,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,898,000 after buying an additional 1,320,349 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.