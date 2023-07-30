AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.90-11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90.
NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,000,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.88.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in AbbVie by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,968,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,898,000 after buying an additional 1,320,349 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
