Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Sells $2,303,400.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,303,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,246,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Fran Horowitz sold 48,760 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,799,244.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Fran Horowitz sold 10,338 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $372,891.66.

On Monday, July 10th, Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.