Acala Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.17 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $51.60 million and $3.17 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,336.50 or 1.00063326 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,391,666 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 771,391,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06730014 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,578,141.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.