Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $315.55. 1,920,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,236. The stock has a market cap of $209.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

