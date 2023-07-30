Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,808 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.40. 1,916,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,190. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

