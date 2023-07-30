Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $628,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.02.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $3,302,862.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,254,991.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,005 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,575. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $118.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average is $144.30. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

