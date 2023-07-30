Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 3,643 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.33. The stock had a trading volume of 669,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,984. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $145.30 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.62 and a 200 day moving average of $165.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

