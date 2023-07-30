Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 47,119 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Best Buy worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,121,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $94,888,000 after acquiring an additional 558,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after acquiring an additional 530,795 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BBY traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. 1,893,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,225. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.93.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

