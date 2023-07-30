Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.30

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $15.78. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 3,327 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acorda Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 49.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.