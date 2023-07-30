Acorns Advisers LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $24,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

