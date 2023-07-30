Acorns Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $42,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

