ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,576,312.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,392.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $100,676.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,899.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $2,576,312.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,392.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,624,382 shares of company stock valued at $76,723,895. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

