ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ADF Group Price Performance
ADF Group stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. ADF Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.
ADF Group Company Profile
