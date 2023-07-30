Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Update

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Wedbush decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.26.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after buying an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,381,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,006. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

