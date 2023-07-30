Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Issues Earnings Results

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of C$93.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 42.45%.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.07. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Advantage Energy to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.03.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

