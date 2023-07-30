aelf Market Capitalization Achieves $175.68 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. aelf has a total market cap of $175.68 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002078 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002447 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,775,905 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

