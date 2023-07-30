AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37,559 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.62% of AeroVironment worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.03. 81,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.25. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $112.39.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

