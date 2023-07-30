AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Acquires 8,378 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 267.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after buying an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $126.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

