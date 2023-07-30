AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Buys 37,700 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 9.0% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. The stock had a trading volume of 27,433,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,246,492. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2777 dividend. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

