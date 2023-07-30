AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $114,000 Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Transocean were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Transocean by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,456,000 after buying an additional 3,322,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Transocean by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Transocean by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after buying an additional 1,378,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Transocean by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,332,000 after buying an additional 658,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,807,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,892,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.92. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

