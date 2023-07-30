AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $313,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,559.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.79. 279,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,867. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2923 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

