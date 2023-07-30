AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $604,000 Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Flywire were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 238.0% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Flywire by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $373,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,192.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $373,014.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,192.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex Finkelstein sold 34,060 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,531,266 shares of company stock valued at $135,688,918 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,625. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. Analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FLYW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

