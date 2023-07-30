AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.05. 459,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,749. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

