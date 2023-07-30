AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 4,732 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 542,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,166,000 after buying an additional 231,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.96. 55,525,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,288,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average of $96.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

