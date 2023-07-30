Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,163,400 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 2,640,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.4 days.

Africa Oil Trading Up 0.9 %

AOIFF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.32. 28,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Separately, Barclays raised Africa Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

