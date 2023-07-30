AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.53 billion. AGCO also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.25-$15.25 EPS.

AGCO Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $132.50. 928,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AGCO by 68.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 27.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

