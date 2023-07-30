AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.53 billion. AGCO also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.25-$15.25 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.45.

AGCO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.50. 928,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,134. AGCO has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,628 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 108.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 400,769 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 30.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,574,000 after purchasing an additional 175,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

