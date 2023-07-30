Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $1,804.24 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00247057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00050937 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030778 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00023442 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003382 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

