Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $1,005,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $153.33 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day moving average is $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

