Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,471,000 after purchasing an additional 74,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,209,000 after purchasing an additional 573,596 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $126.51 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.81 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.64.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

