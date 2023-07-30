Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $160.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.88.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $108.81 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 23,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.