Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $865.16 million and $28.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,799,681,413 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

