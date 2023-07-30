Algorand Market Capitalization Tops $865.80 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $865.80 million and $26.86 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00045427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,799,681,218 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

