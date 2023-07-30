Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in July

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 431,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Allegro.eu Stock Performance
Shares of Allegro.eu stock remained flat at $8.51 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. Allegro.eu has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.
About Allegro.eu
Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro.eu
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.