Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in July

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 431,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

Shares of Allegro.eu stock remained flat at $8.51 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. Allegro.eu has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

