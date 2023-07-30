AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $32.54 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

AllianceBernstein Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently issued reports on AB. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

