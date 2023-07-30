Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

