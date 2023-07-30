American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEPPZ opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 130.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About American Electric Power

Separately, TheStreet cut American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

