American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,789 shares of company stock worth $3,217,810 over the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

