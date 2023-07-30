American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.61-$9.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Tower also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.61-9.79 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.50.

American Tower Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE AMT traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,641. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average is $200.59.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

