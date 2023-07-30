American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.61-9.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.83. American Tower also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.61-$9.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.50.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

