Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as high as C$1.58. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 71,049 shares.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.83.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of C$71.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.0925373 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

