Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $42.47. 596,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,077. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

ABCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate purchased 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,368.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Millard Choate purchased 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,016.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,490 shares of company stock worth $1,228,526. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 283,307 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 257.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

