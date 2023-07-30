Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Amex Exploration Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,398. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.00.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
