Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Amex Exploration Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,398. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

