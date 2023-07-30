ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANA had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter.

ANA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALNPY opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. ANA has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ANA in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

