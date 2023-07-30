Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $73.45

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

NYSE OKE opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 35.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 342,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 90,506 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 42.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.3% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 64.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

