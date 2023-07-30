Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $13.22

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 2.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of PACB opened at $13.50 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

