Analysts Set Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Target Price at $223.50

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.50.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $225.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.17 and a 200-day moving average of $193.50. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $219.73 billion, a PE ratio of 593.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

